TNT renewed the crime-drama “Animal Kingdom” for a sixth and final season. The show’s fifth season, starring Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Leila George, Rigo Sanchez, and Jon Beavers, will premiere this summer on the network. TNT did not announce a premiere date at this time, and fans will have to wait a little longer to see a first look trailer for the new season.

“Animal Kingdom” reached 27M viewers in season four across all platforms, according to TNT’s announcement, but won’t be coming back for Season 7. The big premiere on the network this month is the second season of “Snowpiercer,” which is slated for January 25th. “Snowpiercer” was the top new cable drama series of 2020.

In “Animal Kingdom” season five, Pope (Hatosy), Craig (Robson), Deran (Weary) and J (Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf’s death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggle to maintain their fragile alliance, and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends.

“Animal Kingdom” is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Emmy winner John Wells, Daniele Nathanson and Erin Jontow serve as executive producers on the series. “Animal Kingdom” was developed for television by Jonathan Lisco and inspired by the award-winning Australian feature film written & directed by David Michôd and produced by Liz Watts, who also serve as executive producers on the series.

