Prime Video announced a release date for “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things,” launching worldwide on the platform on February 12th, 2021. Ian Samuels directed the movie, working from a screenplay written by Lev Grossman, who also wrote the original short story. “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things ” stars Kathryn Newton, Kyle Allen, Jermaine Harris, Anna Mikami, Josh Hamilton, and Cleo Frase.

The film’s official description reads, “The film tells the story of quick-witted teen Mark, contentedly living the same day in an endless loop whose world is turned upside-down when he meets mysterious Margaret also stuck in the time loop. Mark and Margaret form a magnetic partnership, setting out to find all the tiny things that make that one day perfect. What follows is a love story with a fantastical twist, as the two struggle to figure out how – and whether – to escape their never-ending day. “

You can find “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things” right here on Prime Video and add it to your watchlist.

Valentine’s Day weekend is a perfect fit for YA romantic dramas, and Netflix is releasing “To All The Boys: Always and Forever,” the last installment in the platform’s popular franchise, on the same day. Lana Condor and Noah Centineo star in the movie, alongside Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Sarayu Blue, and John Corbett. Michael Fimognari directed that film, working from a screenplay by Katie Lovejoy. The movie is based on the novel by Jenny Han, with Matt Kaplan producing. You’ll have plenty of options to stream while social distancing this year.

Prime Video released a trailer for “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things” on social media on Thursday morning. You can watch the video below for a quick preview of the cast and story.

