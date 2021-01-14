Disney+ shared a preview trailer for the upcoming family comedy-adventure “Flora & Ulysses,” slated to premiere exclusively on Disney+ on February 19th. The series stars Matilda Lawler, Alyson Hannigan, Ben Schwartz, Anna Deavere Smith, Danny Pudi, Benjamin Evans Ainsworth, Janeane Garofolo, and Kate McCucci, and was directed by Lena Khan. Gil Netter produced the project.

The film is based on the Newbery Award-winning book about 10-year-old Flora, an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic, whose parents have recently separated. After rescuing a squirrel she names Ulysses, Flora is amazed to discover he possesses unique superhero powers, which take them on an adventure of humorous complications that ultimately change Flora’s life–and her outlook–forever.

Based on the novel Flora & Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures by Kate DiCamillo, the film’s screenplay is by Brad Copeland. Katterli Frauenfelder and James Powers served as executive producers.

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation,, you can find the original novel right here on Amazon. DiCamillo also wrote The Tale of Despereaux, which was adapted into a feature film featuring the voice talents of Matthew Broderick, Emma Watson, Dustin Hoffman, Tracey Ullman, Kevin Kline, William H. Macy, Stanley Tucci, and Tony Hale.

The big release on Disney+ this month is the Marvel live-action series “WandaVision,” scheduled to release on January 15th. The story follows Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman, with Jac Schaeffer serving as head writer.

Disney shared a trailer for “Flora & Ulysses” to get fans excited for the big premiere. If you missed the promotional trailer that the platform released on Thursday morning, you could watch the video below for a quick preview.

