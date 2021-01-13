The next Guy Ritchie film, starring Jason Statham, will start production this week in Doha, Qatar. STX Films confirmed the news on Wednesday afternoon, announcing that the project will also shoot in Antalya, Turkey. The untitled film will be the second Miramax project that Ritchie and Statham have worked on together, following “Wrath of Man,” an action-thriller starring Statham,Niamh Algar, Josh Hartnett, and Scott Eastwood. The studio also confirmed that Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, and Bugzy Malone will join Statham in the untitled project.

“Guy and Jason have repeatedly impressed audiences with their collaborations, and we’re looking forward to bringing this production to the city of Doha, Qatar, a growing market in the entertainment and media space,” says beIN Media Group chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaifi. “The film marks our third collaboration with Ritchie, adding to our expanding list of nearly 20 projects having been released or currently in production since beIN’s acquisition of Miramax – a testament to our continued success achieving the target goals we set forth for the studio’s evolution while remaining committed to prioritizing investments in innovative and culturally relevant films.”

The official description reads, “In the film, MI6 guns-and-steel agent Orson Fortune (Statham) is recruited by a global intelligence agency to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology that threatens to disrupt the world order. Reluctantly paired with CIA high-tech expert Sarah Fidel, Fortune sets off on a globe-trotting mission where he will have to use all of his charm, ingenuity and stealth to track down and infiltrate billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds.

Ritchie will direct and produce from a screenplay written by Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, with revisions by Ritchie. Atkinson will also produce. Bill Block will produce for Miramax, which is also fully financing the film, and STX will distribute directly in the US, UK and Ireland and in the rest of the world through its network of international distribution partners.

STXfilms found success last year with Ritchie’s “The Gentlemen,” which grossed $115M at the worldwide box office.

