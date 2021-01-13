Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings” prequel series is slowly releasing details as we get closer to a premiere date. The show recently updated its official synopsis, giving fans a quick description of the events covered in the story.

The synopsis reads, “Amazon Studios’ forthcoming series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

Númenor is described in great detail in the later chapters of Tolkien’s The Silmarillion. The magical island was created by the Valar, and the humans that lived there were blessed with long lives. Aragorn, played by Viggo Mortensen in the films, is a descendant of Númenor. The Second Age is also when Sauron’s One Ring was made, along with the other Rings of Power that are referenced in the later stories.

The cast for the series includes Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, and Daniel Weyman. Amazon added an additional twenty names to the list late last year.

