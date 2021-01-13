The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced a primetime special covering the inauguration of Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Kamala D. Harris. Titled “Celebrating America,” the event will take place at 8:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT on January 20th and will be hosted by Tom Hanks. The 90-minute primetime program will feature remarks from President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris, and include performances and moments with Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, and Justin Timberlake.

CBS‘s description adds, “Through different segments and performances, the program will highlight the strength of our democracy, the perseverance of our people, and our ability to come together during trying times and emerge stronger than ever before. The program will celebrate American heroes who are helping their fellow Americans through this crisis, including frontline workers, health care workers, teachers, citizens giving back, and those who are breaking barriers.”

The program will be carried live by ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, and MSNBC. It will also be streamed live on PIC social media channels like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch. The PIC’s streaming partners, including Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox, and AT&T DIRECTV and U-verse, will also be carrying the program live.

“This inauguration presents a unique opportunity to spotlight the resilience and spirit of an America United. We have witnessed countless heroes this past year step up to the frontlines and serve their fellow Americans, so we are telling their stories, spreading their collective light, and celebrating the best of our country and its people with this prime-time program. Our first priority is safety — so while many of us will be watching safely from our homes, we are creating real moments of connection that highlight a new inclusive American era of leadership that works for and represents all Americans,” said PIC CEO Tony Allen.

Related: Hulu Live TV adds Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central in ViacomCBS Deal

Over the course of five days of programming, “America United” activities will honor our traditions while safely allowing more Americans than ever before to participate from their own homes. These activities include, “United We Serve,” a National Day of Service on January 18th, Martin Luther King Jr. Day; a nationwide COVID-19 Memorial to Lives Lost on January 19th; and the official Inaugural Ceremonies, a wreath-laying on Arlington National Cemetery, and a “Parade Across America” on January 20th. The events will culminate with the “Celebrating America” program. The PIC will also install an extensive public art display — a “Field of Flags,” which will cover the National Mall up to 13th Street – to represent the American people who are unable to travel to Washington, DC.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter