The Pokémon Company International detailed the upcoming celebrations planned for Pokémon’s 25th anniversary. The franchise debuted back in 1996 and, in 2021, will celebrate with Katy Perry in a partnership with Universal Music Group (UMG). The company also plans to launch fan-focused activations throughout the year, promoting the franchise’s portfolio of video games, mobile apps, animation, merch, and more.

To kick off this celebration, the company launched a live-action video highlighting moments in the brand’s 25-year history and a journey through the Pokémon world’s many regions. Fans can watch the promotional video below.

The company added, “Pokémon is working with some of the biggest names in music, from rising artists to award-winning global superstars, for the program, titled P25 Music. Pop icon Katy Perry was revealed today as a premier collaborator in the massive, yearlong music campaign.”

“Pokémon has been a constant in my life from playing the original video games on my Game Boy, to trading Pokémon TCG cards at lunch, to the adventures of catching Pokémon on the street with Pokémon GO. I’ve even visited the Pokémon Café in Japan while on tour! It is an honor to be chosen to help celebrate a franchise that has given me so much joy in the last 25 years, and to be able to watch it evolve in the ways it’s provided that kind of electric joy for the kids in my life and around the world,” said Katy Perry.

“In Katy Perry, we see a kindred spirit to Pokémon, whose world is bright, fun and uplifting,” said Colin Palmer, vice president of marketing at The Pokémon Company International. “Katy is a wonderful ambassador to help us celebrate 25 years of Pokémon, and we can’t wait for music fans everywhere to experience the exciting collaborations we have planned.”

“We are honored to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pokémon and the significant cultural impact this beloved franchise continues to have around the world. Working together, we have developed dynamic year-round programming involving artists from across UMG’s labels — because what better way to create a global celebration than through the power of music,” said LJ Gutierrez, General Manager, UMGB.

The company will also partner with brands like Build-A-Bear Workshop, General Mills, Levi’s, McDonald’s, and more throughout the year. There will also be special merch tied to the anniversary celebrations from licensees, including Jazwares, Scholastic, Mattel, Funko, PowerA, and The Wand Company.

You can shop the latest merch and cards on the company’s official storefront right here on Amazon.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game will release special 25th anniversary-themed collections of the Pokémon TCG later in 2021. Fans will soon be able to collect oversize cards featuring Pikachu and beloved first partner Pokémon from the various regions featured in the franchise-spanning retrospective. Fans can also preorder the limited-edition 25th anniversary-themed skateboard by industry craftsman Bear Walker starting January 19th.

