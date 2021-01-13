Netflix shared a first look trailer for “To All The Boys: Always and Forever,” the last installment in the platform’s popular franchise. Lana Condor and Noah Centineo star in the movie, alongside Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Sarayu Blue, and John Corbett. Michael Fimognari directed the film, working from a screenplay by Katie Lovejoy. The movie is based on the novel by Jenny Han, with Matt Kaplan producing. The movie will be ready to stream on Valentine’s Day, releasing on Netflix on February 12, 2021.

The video’s description on YouTube reads, “As Lara Jean Covey prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation.”

Lana Condor is expected to star in Christopher Winterbauer’s “Moonshot,” and the comedy “Girls Night” from director Marianna Palka. Those projects are still in pre-production, so fans should just keep them on their radar for now. Noah Centineo’s two big projects, “Masters of the Universe” and “Black Adam,” are also stuck in pre-production as the health crisis continues. Centineo is starring as He-Man in “Masters of the Universe” and as Al Rothstein / Atom Smasher in “Black Adam.”

Netflix’s “The Kissing Booth 3” will also premiere in 2021, ending another rom-com franchise on the platform. Vince Marcello directed the movie, which stars Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie, Richardson-Sellers, Meganne Young, and Molly Ringwald.

The official description for that movie adds, “It’s the summer before Elle heads to college, and she has a secret: She got into both Harvard, where her dreamy boyfriend Noah goes, and Berkeley, where her BFF Lee is going. Which path will Elle choose?”

