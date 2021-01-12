Amazon Prime Video shared an official trailer for “Bliss,” a new sci-fi drama launching on the platform next month. Mike Cahill wrote and directed the movie, which stars Owen Wilson, Salma Hayek, and Nesta Cooper. “BLISS” will launch worldwide on Prime Video on February 5, 2021.

The movie’s official description reads, “Bliss is a mind-bending love story following Greg (Owen Wilson) who, after recently being divorced and then fired, meets the mysterious Isabel (Salma Hayek), a woman living on the streets and convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is nothing but a computer simulation. Doubtful at first, Greg eventually discovers there may be some truth to Isabel’s wild conspiracy.”

You can find “Bliss” right here on Prime Video and add it to your watchlist.

Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” is still on hold because of the ongoing health crisis. Wilson stars in the film alongside Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, and Bill Murray. The film was originally scheduled to release on July 24, 2020, and the studio did not give the film a new release date at this time. Wilson is also starring in the rom-com “Marry Me” with Jennifer Lopez and Sarah Silverman, and he is expected to play the role of Mobius M. Mobius in the Disney+ “Loki” series.

Salma Hayek is also part of the Marvel club, playing the role of Ajak in the MCU film “The Eternals.” The actor is also starring in “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” alongside Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Frank Grillo.

If you’re looking for something to stream while you wait for “Bliss,” the award-winning drama “Herself” launched on Prime Video this week. Phyllida Lloyd directed the film, which stars Irish stage and screen actor Clare Dunne. The cast also includes Harriet Walter and Conleth Hill. Dunne also envisaged the story, co-writing the screenplay with Malcolm Campbell.

