The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Satchel and Jackson Lee, children of three-time Golden Globe nominee Spike Lee with producer Tonya Lewis Lee, as the 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live on NBC February 28, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT, from The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The ambassadors will assist with duties during the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony and work to raise awareness around a philanthropic cause of their choosing.

The HFPA hosted a virtual event featuring the outgoing ambassadors, Dylan and Paris Brosnan, sons of two-time Golden Globe nominee Pierce Brosnan, and introduced Satchel and Jackson as the 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors. The appointment marks the first time in HFPA history that two siblings of color have held the position. This is also the first year featuring a Black male Ambassador. The Lees thanked their parents for inspiring them to use their own voices and pursue their passions, the importance of also using this platform to raise awareness of social issues, and announced the charities they will be working with throughout the ambassadorship; Satchel selected Callen-Lorde and Jackson chose Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

Related: Soleil Moon Frye Returns as ‘Punky Brewster’ in February

“We’re proud to welcome Satchel and Jackson Lee to an incredible roster of previous Golden Globe Ambassadors,” said Ali Sar, President of the HFPA. “Akin to their esteemed filmmaker father known for his uncompromising and provocative storytelling, Satchel and Jackson have already begun to blaze their own paths in the arts. We are honored to see how they’ll use this platform to elevate the important issues of LGBTQIA+ health and youth mentorship.”

Chosen by the HFPA, the honoree(s) are traditionally the child or children of one of the industry’s most respected actors/actresses/directors/producers of our time and assists during the Golden Globe Awards ceremony. In 2017, the HFPA announced the honor’s new title, Golden Globe Ambassador, to better reflect the role, express inclusivity, and highlight philanthropy.

“We’re proud to carry our father’s legacy of storytelling to bring attention to communities close to our hearts,” said Satchel Lee, who was the creative director of DRØME, a queer and intersectional arts and culture magazine. “This year has illuminated just how disproportionately Black and brown people and the LGBTQ+ communities are affected by pre-existing conditions, so it’s an honor for me to be able to shine a spotlight on the heroic doctors and nurses at Callen-Lorde who work tirelessly to care for some of the most vulnerable people in New York City.”

For the philanthropic efforts associated with the title of Golden Globe Ambassador, Satchel will focus her efforts on the issue of expanding healthcare for LGBTQIA+ communities, and Jackson on youth mentorship in underserved communities. Satchel chose to partner with Callen-Lorde, an organization that has transformed the lives of LGBTQIA+ communities in New York City through comprehensive, judgement-free care, research, and education. Jackson has chosen to support Big Brothers Big Sisters, the nation’s largest donor- and volunteer-supported mentoring network. Both organizations will receive a grant from the HFPA for $25,000, totaling $50,000 made on the Lees’ behalf.

Related: ‘Soul’ and ‘Palm Springs’ Top Critics Choice Super Awards

“Having my dad as a mentor inspired me to choose Big Brothers Big Sisters, a charity built upon the foundation that forming positive, intergenerational relationships can have a profound impact on young lives,” said Jackson Lee, who recently stepped into the big shoes of his father, a long-time collaborator of the Nike Air Jordan brand, to design a pair of his own. “As a visionary creative, my dad taught Satchel and me the importance of entertainment as a cultural catalyst of change.”

Produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA, the Golden Globe Awards are viewed in more than 210 territories worldwide. Ali Sar is President of the HFPA. Amy Thurlow, President of dick clark productions and Barry Adelman, Executive VP of Television at dick clark productions will serve as executive producers.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter