Nintendo teased the new “Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury” game, slated to launch on February 12th for the Nintendo Switch. The company also previewed the all-new Nintendo Switch: Mario Red & Blue Edition, with a distinct red-and-blue color scheme in honor of Mario’s iconic outfit.

The special edition Nintendo Switch will sell for $299 and includes red Joy-Con controllers with blue straps, a blue Joy-Con grip, a red Nintendo Switch dock, and a red Nintendo Switch system. The bundle will also include a stylized Mario Red & Blue Edition Carrying Case and a screen protector.

“We hope players enjoy pouncing their way through two great Mario adventures in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, with lots of feline fun to be had whether playing solo or with family and friends,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Along with the Nintendo Switch – Mario Red & Blue Edition system, we’re delighted to offer these new products that mark more than 35 years of Super Mario adventures.”

The company explained some of the new mechanics found in the “Super Mario 3D World” part of the game. The company said in a statement, “Players can adventure through a whirlwind of colorful courses with friends and family wherever they may be, now with both online and local co-op multiplayer for up to four players, taking on the roles of characters like Mario, Luigi, Peach and Toad.”

Two amiibo figures will launch alongside the game and will be available for purchase separately at select retailers. Both the new Cat Mario and Cat Peach amiibo will offer in-game enhancements for “Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.” Bowser and Bowser Jr. also have “large roles to play” in “Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury” according to Nintendo, and their amiibo figures will also be returning for purchase at select retailers.

Nintendo also announced the Super Mario Bros. 35 World Count Challenge, a special event for the “Super Mario Bros. 35” game in which players from all over the world can work together to try to complete goals during a set period. To achieve the goal of the first Super Mario Bros. 35 World Count Challenge, players must work together to defeat 3.5M Bowsers during the event, which runs from 11 p.m. PT on January 18th to 10:59 p.m. PT on January 25th. In addition to the 35-Player Battle mode, in which players can defeat Bowser as part of the regular gameplay, the Special Battle that week will feature courses with additional opportunities to battle with Bowser. During the event period, if the number of total Bowsers defeated in the game by players around the world rises to 3.5M, individual players who defeat at least one Bowser will be eligible to receive 350 My Nintendo Platinum Points.

