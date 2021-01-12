Netflix will be the go-to destination for movies for most of 2021, and the platform plans to release at least one new movie every week throughout the year. The platform dropped a promotional video teasing the upcoming content on social media on Tuesday, teasing 70 new films expected to premiere on the platform over the next 12 months.

The slate includes “Army of the Dead,” “The Harder They Fall,” “Concrete Cowboy,” and the final chapters of the YA romantic-dramas “To All the Boys” and “The Kissing Booth.” Netflix also teased the “Fear Street” trilogy, as well as “There’s Someone Inside Your House.”

If you prefer adaptations, you can keep an eye out for “The Woman in the Window,” “Munich,” and “The Last Letter from Your Lover,” alongside actioners like “Red Notice,” “Sweet Girl,” “Kate,” and the family-dramas “YES DAY,” “Back to the Outback,” and “Finding ‘Ohana.”

The company’s announcement added, “Netflix will bring you a new movie every week featuring the biggest stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Meryl Streep, Zendaya, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Gal Gadot, Dave Bautista, Naomi Watts, Jake Gyllenhaal, John David Washington and Octavia Spencer. And films from your favorite filmmakers like Zack Snyder, Nora Fingscheidt, Joe Wright, Antoine Fuqua, Shawn Levy, Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman and the directorial debuts from Halle Berry and Lin-Manuel Miranda.”

Those are just a small sampling of the films headed to Netflix subscribers over the next year, and the list does not include all of the documentaries, series, limited-series, and original shows that Netflix already has planned for 2021. You can watch the quick “Netflix 2021 Film Preview” trailer that the company released on social media for a quick preview of the titles.

