Showtime announced four new additions to the cast for the new 10-episode “Dexter” limited series. Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, and Jack Alcott will join Michael C. Hall and Clancy Brown in the show, which is slated to begin production in early 2021 in Massachusetts.

According to Showtime’s announcement, Jones will play Angela Bishop, the first Native American Chief of Police in her town in upstate New York. Jones’ previous television work includes “Westworld,” “The Mandalorian,” and “Goliath,” and roles in the films “Cold Pursuit” and “Wind River.”

Sequoyah plays Audrey, the brash and opinionated teenage daughter of Angela Bishop. First known for her role in the television series “Believe,” Sequoyah has also appeared in the feature films “The Enchanted Stallion,” “Plastic Jesus,” “I Believe in Unicorns,” and “Ass Backwards.” She was also cast in “Wind Walkers” and was the lead in “Among Ravens,” both directed by her father Russell Friedenberg and produced by her mother Heather Rae.

Miller will play Logan, a sergeant for the Iron Lake Police Department and the assistant wrestling coach for the local high school. Miller can now be seen in Prime Video’s recent hit “Sylvie’s Love” and also starred in Ava DuVernay’s “Cherish The Day.”

Alcott will be playing Randall, with whom Dexter (Michael C. Hall) has a meaningful encounter. Alcott was most recently seen Showtime limited series “The Good Lord Bird.” His other credits include “The Black List,” “Champaign III,” “Blue Glass Heaven,” and “Transmission Revolution.”

Showtime is producing the limited series, which is executive produced by Clyde Phillips, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Michael C. Hall, Bill Carraro, Scott Reynolds, and Marcos Siega. The network stopped short of announcing a premiere date for the new limited series, but more information and other casting details will be released after the show enters into production.

