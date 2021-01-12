Sony Pictures is delaying the release of “Morbius” until Fall 2021, bumping the Sony/Marvel project from March 19, 2021, to October 8, 2021. The film was initially slated to hit theaters in July 2020 but was delayed because of the ongoing health crisis. Daniel Espinosa directed “Morbius,” and the movie stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson.

The studio’s official description for the Morbius reads, “Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.”

The new date has “Morbius” releasing just one-week after Timothée Chalamet’s “Dune” adaptation, which is also releasing on HBO Max as part of Warner Bros. Pictures’ hybrid release schedule this year. The studio did the same thing for “Wonder Woman 1984,” which experienced a 67% drop at the domestic box office in its second week. Sony Pictures might be expecting that trend to continue into 2021 and will hope that most people choose to watch “Dune” at home in its second week in theaters, and watch “Morbius” during its premiere weekend.

Related: Anya Taylor-Joy’s ‘Mad Max’ Prequel and ‘The Color Purple’ Move to 2023

Chalamet stars in “Dune” alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Chang Chen, and Javier Bardem.

Sony Pictures is one of the first studios to delay a film in 2021, but there are major releases still on the schedule that could be pushed back. Camila Cabello’s “Cinderella” story is still on track to release on February 5th, and Disney still has “The King’s Man” prequel installment releasing on March 12th. These films could be delayed or pushed right to streaming services, so keep them on your radar if you’re a fan. Both movies feature high-profile talent and could easily draw viewers to Disney+ or Netflix, and the studios could always decide to release the movies on the on-demand market, as well as select theaters.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter