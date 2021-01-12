Linksys introduced the Linksys AXE8400 Wi-Fi 6E System and Linksys Aware are CES 2021 this week. The system takes advantage of the new 6 GHz band, and reduces congested, unsteady Wi-Fi connections while delivering more bandwidth to consumers’ homes. Consumers will pay a premium for jumping onto the 6 GHz band early, as the feature-packed router system starts at $450.

The AXE8400 Wi-Fi 6E runs on mesh technology and offers an easy app-based setup. The setup allows full access to all three bands (2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz) so that customers and connected devices, 6E or not, benefit from the system.

The company added, “The Linksys AXE8400 is fully certified with the Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC, ensuring it meets the highest standards for security and safety so consumers can have peace of mind using any device on their network.”

The new router system runs on the Qualcomm Networking Pro 1210 Platform. Linksys called the platform an “ideal solution for bandwidth-heavy homes” in the company’s announcement, because it can better support multiple activities simultaneously. These activities include at-home working and learning, VR gaming, and media streaming.

The device also has four Gigabit LAN ports, and one USB 3.0 port for multiple hardwire or USB connections. The company claims that the device covers up to 3,000 square feet per node and is designed to manage the demands of more than 65 devices all sharing the same bandwidth.

The Linksys AXE8400 system is also compatible with other Linksys Intelligent Mesh products, including previous versions, to support all smart devices whether 6E-certified or not, and uses the same app-based setup as other Linksys mesh solutions. The Linksys AXE8400 will be available beginning Spring/Summer 2021 in the US for $449.99 (1-pack), $849.99 (2-pack), and $1,199.99 (3-pack).

Linksys Aware is the company’s next generation of motion-sensing technology that it introduced last year. In its latest iteration, Linksys Aware supports third-party stationary Wi-Fi connected devices such as Wemo smart plugs and Belkin smart speakers to expand motion-sensing coverage capabilities and strengthen home security. Linksys Aware allows for existing smart devices such as thermostats or doorbells to act as points of communication, expanding motion-sensing coverage area and allowing consumers to get a more detailed picture of where exactly motion has happened in the home.

According to Linksys, users will be able to access “motion alerts” through the Linksys App when activity is detected and can turn on, off or snooze the alerts, controlling the frequency of notifications. Users will also be able to customize the motion sensitivity level in the home, ensuring an extra layer of protection and avoiding any false alarms. Linksys Aware will introduce an improved live graph to show real-time and historical data on motion activity anywhere in the home.

