Selena Gomez returns to HBO Max with an all-new season of “Selena + Chef” this month, and the platform released a new trailer to get fans excited for the guest stars and dishes. The new chefs included in season two are: Aarti Sequeira, Curtis Stone, Evan Funke, Graham Elliot, JJ Johnson, Jordan Andino, José Andrés, Kelis Rogers, Marcela Valladolid and Marcus Samuelsson, and you can watch the trailer below for a quick preview.

If you like to set reminders, the new season of the unscripted series premieres on January 21st with three episodes. The season will continue with another three episodes on January 28th and the final three episodes premiere on HBO Max on February 4th.

HBO Max’s description for the new series adds, “In SELENA + CHEF season two, Selena Gomez continues her cooking adventures with a new roster of all-star chefs that help her whip up delicious dishes at home. Like in its first season, each chef will highlight a different charity in their episode.”

The series is executive produced by Gomez for July Moon Productions, along with executive producers Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, and Leah Hariton on behalf of Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) and Melissa Stokes.

Cooking fans should also keep “The Event” on their radar, which is executive produced by Wolfgang Puck. The 4-episode culinary series takes viewers into the kitchen of Wolfgang Puck’s elite catering company as his team tackles some of the industry’s biggest, most exclusive events. Emmy-winners Eamon Harrington and John Watkin co-directed all four episodes. “The Event” will premiere on January 14th.

The official description for the show adds, “Known as the crème de la crème of the industry, Wolfgang Puck Catering is responsible for some of the nation’s most legendary corporate, cultural, and entertainment events. Placing viewers both behind-the-scenes and inside these lavish affairs, The Event follows renowned restaurateur Wolfgang Puck and members of his skilled catering team through every step of their intricate execution process. Each episode features a different high-profile event – from the SAG Awards to HBO’s “Westworld” premiere party – offering access to trade secrets and an unprecedented look into the creative development, planning, and immense scope of running a world-renowned catering company.”

