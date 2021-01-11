TNT started teasing the new season of “Snowpiercer,” slated to return with all-new episodes later this month. The trailer introduces new characters to the series, as well as reminds fans that the premiere is just two weeks away.

“Snowpiercer” was the top new cable drama series of 2020, and the show is returning for a second season on January 25th at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TNT. The series stars Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, and the series is an adaptation of the acclaimed movie and graphic novel series of the same name. TNT announced last fall that Sean Bean and Rowan Blanchard would join the cast in Season 2, and you can watch the trailer below for a quick preview of the upcoming episodes.

The network teased the new season, adding, “At the end of season one, the survivors of the revolution are trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the now merged classes with Layton (Daveed Diggs) emerging as the train’s leader. Discovering Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While she’s out there, it’s revealed that Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Melanie’s daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford’s dedicated protegee. In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.”

“Snowpiercer” is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.

