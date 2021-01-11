Hulu has a brand-new offer for the ever-struggling, cash-strapped college student. The new promotion lowers the price of the ad-supported Hulu subscription to the same price as a handful of Ramen packets, and it’s available now.

The platform’s latest new student offer gives U.S. college students unlimited access to Hulu’s ad-supported plan for a reduced price of $1.99/month. The new deal starts today, and eligible students over the age of 18 can sign up for the deal and watch Hulu’s full streaming library of movies and TV shows for a 65% discount. The promotion continues while their student enrollment status remains verified.

Hulu added, “Whether watching the latest episode of a Hulu Original on a study break, bingeing entire seasons of fan-favorite comedies and reality TV, or planning the next roommate movie night, Hulu has something for everyone.”

The ad-support plan typically costs $5.99/month, and Hulu’s ad-supported plan gives viewers unlimited, on-demand access to a massive streaming TV library of hit shows like “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” “The Bachelor,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and “Family Guy,” along with acclaimed Hulu Originals including “Pen15,” “Little Fires Everywhere,” “Ramy,” “Animaniacs,” and “Solar Opposites.”

Students can also take advantage of Hulu’s Watch Party feature, which is available on thousands of titles. Using Watch Party, it’s easier than ever for students to watch with their friends and classmates who have Hulu, no matter where they are. After launching Hulu Watch Party through the “Watch Party” icon on each title’s Details page, viewers can share a link with up to seven other Hulu subscribers to join. While watching, group members will be able to react in real-time through the chat function and control their own playback.

Eligible college students can visit Hulu.com/student to learn more and sign-up for Hulu’s student offer.

