The Critics Choice Association announced the winners of the first-ever Critics Choice Super Awards with a special broadcast on The CW. The full show will be available to stream for free on The CW App and cwtv.com starting today.

The big winners of the night were the comedy “Palm Springs” and the Disney-PIXAR animated-feature “Soul,” each earning three trophies. “Palm Springs” was recognized for Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie, Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie (Andy Samberg), and Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie (Cristin Milioti). “Soul” earned Best Animated Movie, as well as Best Voice Actor in an Animated Movie (Jamie Foxx) and Best Voice Actress in an Animated Movie (Tina Fey).

In the series categories, Amazon’s “The Boys” won the most awards, earning a total of four including Best Superhero Series, Best Actor in a Superhero Series (Antony Starr), Best Actress in a Superhero Series (Aya Cash), and Best Villain in a Series (Antony Starr). Starr was the only actor to take home multiple awards for his work. With wins in both the film and series categories, Netflix led the studio/network count with a total of five.

The event was produced remotely following COVID safety protocols, and hosted by writer/director/podcaster Kevin Smith and actress/writer Dani Fernandez. The awards honored “the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies, including Superhero/Comic Book, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Action and Animation,” according to the network.

The Critics Choice Association also presented the Legacy Award to the “Star Trek” franchise, recognizing the cultural impact it has had across multiple decades while continuing to appeal to and grow its loyal fanbase with new stories and characters. “Star Trek” icon Patrick Stewart, and “Star Trek: Discovery” trailblazer Sonequa Martin-Green were on-hand to accept this special honor, which came as the franchise celebrates its 55th anniversary.

The inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards show was produced by Bob Bain Productions. The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.

