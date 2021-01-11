Nickelodeon shared a preview of the all-new series “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years.” The show will premiere on Paramount+, which was called CBS All Access before being rebranded. The platform aired the preview during the halftime presentation of the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon.

In the sneak peek of the series premiere, “The Jellyfish Kid,” a young SpongeBob is determined to catch his first jellyfish, and his friends do whatever they can to help him. The series is “coming soon” to Paramount+ according to the trailer. Following the season’s run on Paramount+, the series will air on Nickelodeon later in the year.

The description reads, “In the first-ever SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff, the CG-animated prequel follows 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and his pals as they spend their summer building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish, and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral.”

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years features Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) reprising their iconic roles. Carlos Alazraqui (The Casagrandes) and Kate Higgins (Blaze and the Monster Machines) join as new characters Nobby and Narlene, narwhal siblings who live in the woods surrounding the camp.

Related: CBS Moves 2021 Grammy Awards to March as a Precaution

Marc Ceccarelli, Vincent Waller, and Jennie Monica are co-executive producers of the series. Production of “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years” is overseen by Kelley Gardner, Vice President, Current Series Animation, Nickelodeon.

“SpongeBob SquarePants” has reigned as the top animated series on TV for the last 18 years. The Broadway production became a Tony Award-winning musical, and “SpongeBob SquarePants” is seen in more than 170 countries and territories, translated in 30+ languages, and averages more than 100M total viewers every month. The original series was created by Stephen Hillenburg and produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter