“Sex and the City” is returning to HBO and the network confirmed that Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis are reprising their characters from the original series. Kim Cattrall was not confirmed or mentioned in the announcement, which was made by HBO late Sunday night.

HBO Max announced a series order for “And Just Like That,” which the network is calling “a new chapter” of the HBO original series “Sex and the City.” The new installment is from executive producer Michael Patrick King. “And Just Like That” is based on the book Sex and the City by Candice Bushnell, and the original TV series created by Darren Star.

The official description reads, “The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. The ten-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring.”

“I grew up with these characters, and I can’t wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max.

HBO’s “And Just Like That” is executive produced by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, and Michael Patrick King.

Nixon and Parker shared the news on social media, and the short video includes scenes of New York City and a computer screen with the words “And just like that…” along with Parker’s voiceover. The Instagram post added the caption, “I couldn’t help but wonder… where are they now?”

Fans will have to wait a little longer to get an official trailer for the series and more story details.

