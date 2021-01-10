Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are attached to direct episodes of Marvel’s Studios’ “Moon Knight” series for Disney+. Multiple outlets have confirmed the duo’s role in the series, which also has Mohamed Diab directing and Jeremy Slater serving as showrunner.

The directing duo started out in indie-horror, with movies like “Resolution” in 2013 and the found-footage collection “V/H/S Viral” in 2014. Benson and Moorhead directed “The Endless” in 2018, followed by the feature film “Synchronic” with Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie. That project premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

Marvel hasn’t confirmed the cast for “Moon Knight,” but rumors are circulating that Oscar Isaac could star as Marc Spector. “Moon Knight” is currently expected to start production in March but not appear on Disney+ until 2022.

The new wave of Marvel live-action series starts this month with “WandaVision,” slated to premiere on Disney+ on January 15th. The other shows ready to launch include “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” which was delayed because of the ongoing health crisis, “Loki,” and the animated series “What If…?.”

Disney teased a few of the future series during this year’s investor conference. The company spotlighted “Ms. Marvel,” starring Iman Vellani, and “Hawkeye” with Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner. Disney also confirmed that Tatiana Maslany would star in “She-Hulk” with Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth, and the studio is working on a “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” as well as “I Am Groot” shorts.

Disney+ is also working on “Secret Invasion,” starring Samuel L. Jackson, and “Ironheart” with Dominique Thorne as the genius inventor. Don Cheadle will return to the role of James Rhodes (aka War Machine) in “Armor Wars.” Disney and Marvel haven’t disclosed any other details on those projects at this time.

In the MCU, fans have “Black Widow” to start PHASE 4 in May 2021. The lineup also includes “Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,” “Eternals,” “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Black Panther 2,” “Blade,” “Captain Marvel 2,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” The most recent MCU additions include “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and a new “Fantastic Four” movie.

