RLJE Films set the theatrical and digital release dates for the horror-adventure movie “The Reckoning.” The film will release in select theaters on February 5th, the same day it launches on digital platforms and on-demand.

Neil Marshall directed the movie, working from a script written by Marshall, Charlotte Kirk, and Edward Evers-Swindell. The movie stars Kirk, Joe Anderson, Steven Waddington, and Sean Pertwee, and is based on a story from Antony Jones and Evers-Swindell.

The description reads, “After losing her husband during the Great Plague, Grace Haverstock (Charlotte Kirk) is unjustly accused of being a witch and placed in the custody of England’s most ruthless witch-hunter, Judge Moorcroft (Sean Pertwee). Forced to endure physical and emotional torture while steadfastly maintaining her innocence, Grace must face her own inner demons as the Devil himself starts to work his way into her mind.”

The studio released a first look trailer on social media this week to confirm the release dates. If you missed the trailer, you can watch the promotional video below for a quick preview of the story.

If you’re looking for something new to stream over the next few week, on-demand and digital platforms should be your first choice. A few of the upcoming new releases include IFC Midnight’s “The Night” and Hilary Swank’s “Fatale,” as well as the horror-thriller “Come Play” starring Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr., and Azhy Robertson. Alex Knapp’s thriller “Go/Don’t Go” is also releasing in January, alongside Tyler Wayne’s thriller “Goodbye Butterfly.”

Alice Isaaz’s Western “Savage State” is also releasing in January. David Perrault wrote and directed the movie, which stars Alice Isaaz, Kevin Janssens, Déborah François, Bruno Todeschini, Constance Dollé, Armelle Abidou, Maryne Bertieaux, and Kate Moran. The digital and on-demand market should offer a few options to hold you over while we wait for new releases at the box office.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

