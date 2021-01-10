Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Wonder Woman: 1984” remained at the top of the box office this weekend but only brought in an additional $3M domestically. The superhero sequel has made an estimated $32.6M domestically and $131M worldwide. Patty Jenkins directed “Wonder Woman 1984,” which stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen. The sequel fell short of the $200M production budget and received mixed reviews from fans and critics, but Warner Bros. Pictures has already greenlit a third installment in the franchise.

Universal Pictures’ “The Croods: A New Age” made an estimated $1.6M across 1,818 locations this weekend, bringing the film’s domestic total to $36.7M and worldwide total to $117M. Joel Crawford directed “The Croods: A New Age,” which features the voice talents of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, and Kelly Marie Tran.

“News of the World,” another release from Universal Pictures, made $1.2M domestically across 1,986 locations. Now in its third week in theaters, the drama has made $7M domestically. Paul Greengrass directed the movie, which stars Tom Hanks, Steve Boyles, and Helena Zengel.

“Monster Hunter” landed in fourth-place overall with a $980K weekend across 1,765 locations. After a month in theaters, the video game adaptation has made $7.6M domestically and $13.4M worldwide. Paul W.S. Anderson directed the movie, which features Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, and T.I.

Lionsgate’s romantic-thriller “Fatale” dropped to fifth-place this weekend, bringing in $610K across 1,222 locations. The film’s domestic total now sits at $3.9M. Deon Taylor directed the movie, starring Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, Mike Colter, Danny Pino, Tyrin Turner, and Damaris Lewis. Lionsgate released “Fatale” on-demand earlier this week.

The ongoing health crisis has kept an estimated 65% of North American theaters closed, and the number of reported cases continues to rise across the country. Without new releases on the schedule, on-demand and digital platforms remain the go-to platform to see new content.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter