Samuel Goldwyn Films set a digital release date for “Savage State,” a western headed to on-demand and digital platforms on January 29th. David Perrault wrote and directed the movie, which stars Alice Isaaz, Kevin Janssens, Déborah François, Bruno Todeschini, Constance Dollé, Armelle Abidou, Maryne Bertieaux, and Kate Moran. The studio shared the digital release date with an all-new trailer.

The description reads, “The American Civil War breaks out… A family of French colonists, settled in Missouri, decides to go back to France. Edmond, Madeleine, and their three daughters have to cross the whole country to reach New-York. They are led by the mysterious and dangerous mercenary, Victor.”

The studio released a first look trailer for the movie on social media. If you missed the video earlier this week, you can watch the trailer below for a quick look at the cast and story. “Savage Stage” hosted its North American premiere at the 2020 Fantasia International Film Festival 2020 and skipping theaters in North America to launch on digital platforms.

Most studios have delayed their films into late 2021 and digital is the go-to platform for everyone hoping to watch new films over the next few weeks. Movies released during the Fall 2020 box office are starting to appear on on-demand and digital platforms, giving would-be moviegoers a second chance to see the films that they might have missed because of the ongoing health crisis.

Movies like “The Night” are premiering alongside former releases like Hilary Swank’s “Fatale” and the horror-thriller “Come Play” starring Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr., and Azhy Robertson. Alex Knapp’s thriller “Go/Don’t Go” is also releasing in January, alongside Tyler Wayne’s thriller “Goodbye Butterfly.” If you’re looking for new movies to watch, platforms like Prime Video, iTunes, and Google Play are the top choice, followed by specialty releases picked up by Netflix and Hulu.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

