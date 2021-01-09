20th Century Studios set a digital release date for the horror-thriller “The Empty Man.” The movie will release on digital platforms on January 12th, giving fans of the genre something new to stream as we all endure the long winter nights. David Prior wrote and directed the movie, which stars James Badge Dale.

The horror-thriller hoped to take advantage of an empty box office schedule back in October 2020, but only made $1.3M over its domestic opening weekend. The film went on to make an estimated $3.8M worldwide. You can order the movie right here on Prime Video and have it ready for release day.

The description reads, “This supernatural horror film centers on shocking events originating in a small Midwestern town. After the mysterious disappearance of a group of teenagers, James Lasombra (James Badge Dale), a troubled retired cop, is thrust into action to investigate. Following leads that may tie a secretive occult-minded group to a terrifying local legend, he soon realizes that his life — and the lives of those close to him — are in terrible danger.”

The studio added, “In the world of The Empty Man comics, it’s been one year since the first reported case of the titular disease, and no drug has been able to slow its progress. The cause is unknown, and the symptoms include fits of rage, hideous hallucinations, and suicidal dementia, followed by death or a near lifeless, “empty” state of catatonia. As cults rise nationwide, the FBI and CDC enter a joint investigation of the Empty Man, racing against the clock to piece together clues to stop the cult and uncover a cure.”

If you missed the trailer for the movie that the studio released in 2020, you can watch the promotional video below for a look at the cast and story.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter