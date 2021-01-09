Foodies have two cooking series to watch on HBO Max this month. The popular series “Selena + Chef” is returning for a second season in January, shortly after the HBO Max premiere of the unscripted series “The Event” with Wolfgang Puck.

HBO Max’s upcoming unscripted series, “The Event” will premiere on January 14th. The 4-episode culinary series takes viewers into the kitchen of Wolfgang Puck’s elite catering company as his team tackles some of the industry’s biggest, most exclusive events.

The network’s description reads, “Known as the crème de la crème of the industry, Wolfgang Puck Catering is responsible for some of the nation’s most legendary corporate, cultural, and entertainment events. Placing viewers both behind-the-scenes and inside these lavish affairs, The Event follows renowned restaurateur Wolfgang Puck and members of his skilled catering team through every step of their intricate execution process. Each episode features a different high-profile event – from the SAG Awards to HBO’s “Westworld” premiere party – offering access to trade secrets and an unprecedented look into the creative development, planning, and immense scope of running a world-renowned catering company.”

Related: ‘Earwig and the Witch’ to Release in Theaters and HBO Max in February

“The Event” is executive produced by Wolfgang Puck, Wolfgang Puck Catering’s CEO Carl Schuster, Emmy-nominees David Garfinkle and Jay Renfroe for Renegade 83, an eOne company, and Emmy-winners Eamon Harrington and John Watkin, who co-direct all four episodes.

HBO Max released a first look trailer for the series on social media this week. If you missed the trailer, you can watch the video below for a quick preview of the limited series.

“Selena + Chef” is set to premiere on January 21st. The unscripted series is executive produced by Gomez for July Moon Productions, along with executive producers Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman and Leah Hariton on behalf of Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) and Melissa Stokes.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter