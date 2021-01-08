TikTok is celebrating David Bowie’s birthday by adding his music to the platform. In an announcement on Friday night, TikTok told fans, “On what would have been his 74th birthday, we are thrilled to announce that the music of David Bowie is now available to the TikTok community. An account in Bowie’s memory has launched in partnership with Warner Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and The David Bowie estate.”

With the new agreement, all of David Bowie’s music catalog is now available. The official David Bowie TikTok channel is live at @DavidBowie, and it features some of Bowie’s best videos.

The company added, “Tracks such as Heroes, Space Oddity, Let’s Dance, Fame, Rebel Rebel, Life on Mars?, and Ashes To Ashes now feature in a dedicated playlist on the TikTok Sounds page. On Sunday 10th January to mark his passing five years ago, TheStarman hashtag challenge (#TheStarman) will launch.”

Bowie fans can use the track Starman, which first hit the airwaves back in 1972, from his fifth studio album called The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders from Mars album.

Paul Hourican, Head of UK Music Operations at TikTok added, “We are truly honoured to welcome David Bowie and his music to TikTok. He remains one of the most influential and acclaimed artists of all time and his music has defined multiple generations and cultural moments. We know the excitement our community will find discovering his music and creating using the indisputable Bowie sound.”

In the past, TikTok hosted similar celebrations with the music of Queen, John Lennon, and George Michael. The addition of Bowie’s music will introduce his work, which spanned across five decades, to a new audience around the world. David Bowie died on January 10, 2016, at the age of 69.

