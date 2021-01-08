Nickelodeon dropped a trailer for the second season of “Are You Afraid of the Dark?,” titled “Curse of the Shadows.” The upcoming season is the second chapter in the rebooted franchise, which is based on the ‘90s kids’ classic. The six-part limited series will premiere on February 12th on Nickelodeon, with new episodes airing every Friday night.

The description reads, “Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows follows an all-new Midnight Society group of kids who learn of the terrifying curse cast over their small seaside town, and are haunted by a mysterious creature known as the Shadowman. In the just-released trailer, viewers are introduced to the new Midnight Society members and get a glimpse at the horrors that await them in the shadows.”

The new members of the Midnight Society include Luke, played by Bryce Gheisar; Jai, played by Arjun Athalye; Hanna, played by Beatrice Kitsos; Gabby, played by Malia Baker; Seth, played by Dominic Mariche; and Connor, played by Parker Queenan.

“Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows” is produced by ACE Entertainment with ACE founder Matt Kaplan and Spencer Berman serving as executive producers and Paul Kim as co-executive producer. Jeff Wadlow serves as executive producer and the primary director for the series. JT Billings serves as showrunner and executive producer.

The network teased the new season on social media on Friday afternoon, if you missed the first look trailer, you can watch the promotional video below for a look at the new cast. The video’s description on YouTube adds, “The Midnight Society returns with a new set of storytellers, and a terrifying new tale about a cursed seaside town that’s being haunted by a mysterious figure named the Shadowman.”

