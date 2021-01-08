Netflix shared an official trailer for “Malcolm & Marie,” a movie starring Zendaya and John David Washington that the streamer acquired in 2020. Sam Levinson wrote, directed, and produced the project, with Zendaya, John David Washington, Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Will Greenfield, Aaron L. Gilbert and Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi) serving as executive producers.

The film was shot on 35mm in black and white, with Michael Grasley serving as production designer and Law Roach & Samantha McMillen serving as costume designers.

The synopsis reads, “Sam Levinson teams up with Zendaya and John David Washington for an achingly romantic drama in which a filmmaker (Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) return home following a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what’s sure to be imminent critical and financial success. The evening suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love. Working with cinematographer Marcell Rev, Levinson creates a film of rare originality; an ode to the great Hollywood romances as well as a heartfelt expression of faith in the medium’s future.”

Zendaya and John David Washington shot the film between June and July at Feldman Architecture’s Caterpillar House, an environmentally conscious glass architectural marvel in Carmel, California. The crew worked with doctors and lawyers to make sure that the production was fully compliant with WGA, DGA and SAG-AFTRA approvals and COVID-19 safety protocols at the time.

Netflix announced the acquisition back in September 2020, and Levinson said, “I am so grateful to this cast and crew, many of whom are my EUPHORIA family, for coming together during such uncertain times. We felt privileged to be able to make this film together and we did so with a lot of love. We are all thrilled that it has ended up with Netflix which is unparalleled in allowing filmmakers the freedom to tell their stories that reach audiences all over the world.”

