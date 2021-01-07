FOX’s “Prodigal Son” expanded the cast for Season 2, adding Academy Award, Tony Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and Golden Globe nominee Catherine Zeta-Jones to the drama. Starring as a series regular opposite fellow Welsh actor Michael Sheen, Zeta-Jones will appear in the latter half of the season as Dr. Vivian Capshaw, Claremont Psychiatric’s resident MD. Season 2 guest stars include Christian Borle and Michael Potts

“An extraordinary talent, Catherine Zeta-Jones is the perfect foil for the brilliant Michael Sheen,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX Entertainment. “I can’t wait to see these two greats go head-to-head in a season that is bound to raise the bar set by an outstanding Season One.”

The network added, “In Season Two, Dr. Martin Whitly (Sheen) is assigned to infirmary duty, and Dr. Capshaw (Zeta-Jones) revels in tasking “The Surgeon” to clean bedpans and mop the floor. But as Martin proves valuable in treating patients, Capshaw begins to see him in a new light…which is not a good thing.”

“Prodigal Son” Season 2 will premiere on a new night, slated to debut on Tuesday, January 12th on FOX. The series was the top new series last fall, averaging 9.3M multi-platform viewers.

The show’s official description reads, “Prodigal Son follows Malcom Bright (Tom Payne), a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, Martin Whitly, was a notorious serial killer known as “The Surgeon.” Now he’s using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders. Bright’s team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant Gil Arroyo (Lou Diamond Phillips), includes Detectives Dani Powell (Aurora Perrineau), JT Tarmel (Frank Harts) and medical examiner Dr. Edrisatanaka (Keiko Agena). Season Two picks up with Bright’s personal life in disarray after the shocking actions of his sister, Ainsley (Halston Sage), in the Season One finale. Now, he must “take care” of her and protect his mother, Jessica Whitly (Bellamy Young), from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again! Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.”

“Prodigal Son” is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the series, and are executive producers, showrunners and writers on the show. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter also serve as executive producers.

