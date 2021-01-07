GKIDS will release Studio Ghibli’s new feature “Earwig and the Witch” in theaters and on HBO Max in February. The movie will open theatrically on February 3, 2021, in both Japanese subtitled and English dub versions through Fathom Events and independent theater circuits. Starting February 5th, “Earwig and the Witch” will also be available to stream in the US on HBO Max.

The English language cast features the voices of Richard E. Grant, Kacey Musgraves, and Dan Stevens, as well as Taylor Paige Henderson as “Earwig”. In addition to her debut voice acting role as “Earwig’s Mother,” six-time Grammy Award winner Kacey Musgraves sings the English language version of the film’s theme song, “Don’t Disturb Me.” Goro Miyazaki directed the movie, which was produced by studio co-founder Toshio Suzuki, with planning from Academy Award-winner Hayao Miyazaki. An official selection for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, the film aired on NHK in Japan on December 30, 2020.

The movie is based on the children’s novel by Diana Wynne Jones (Howl’s Moving Castle), and marks Studio Ghibli’s first CGI animated feature and first feature film production in four years.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Goro Miyazaki’s magical new film to North American audiences next month,” said GKIDS president Dave Jesteadt. “Earwig and the Witch is the first new Studio Ghibli release in four years, and is the studio’s first foray into computer animation. Working together with HBO Max, Fathom Events, and other theatrical partners will enable GKIDS to bring this wonderful film to the widest possible audience.”

“Once again Studio Ghibli has created a visual and storytelling masterpiece, said Fathom CEO Ray Nutt. “Fathom is excited to continue our partnership with GKIDS, and bring the premiere of Earwig to theaters and fans nationwide.”

The movie’s description reads, “Growing up in an orphanage in the British countryside, Earwig has no idea that her mother had magical powers. Her life changes dramatically when a strange couple takes her in, and she is forced to live with a selfish witch. As the headstrong young girl sets out to uncover the secrets of her new guardians, she discovers a world of spells and potions, and a mysterious song that may be the key to finding the family she has always wanted.”

