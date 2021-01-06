The new “Punky Brewster” series will premiere on Peacock on February 25th, and the platform confirmed that all ten episodes of the series would drop at once for your binging convenience.

Soleil Moon Frye returned to the franchise as Punky, along with Cherie Johnson as Cherie. The series also stars Freddie Prinze Jr. as Travis, Punky’s ex-husband, alongside Quinn Copeland, Noah Cottrell, Oliver De Los Santos, and Lauren Lindsey Donzis.

The description reads, “In this continuation of the iconic 80s sitcom about a bright young girl raised by a foster dad, Punky is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy, a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self.”

Related: Dwight Faces ‘The Matrix’ in Unaired ‘The Office’ Cold Open

If you’re feeling nostalgic for 80s glam, all episodes of the original “Punky Brewster” are streaming now on Peacock.

From UCP and Universal Television, divisions of Universal Studio Group, “Punky Brewster” is written and executive produced by Steve and Jim Armogida. Frye serves as executive producer alongside original series creator David Duclon and Emmy-winning producer Jimmy Fox of Main Event Media, an All3Media America company.

Peacock recently launched “The Office” hub on the platform after picking up the series from Netflix on January 1st. Subscribers can stream all 201 previously released episodes of the show, along with new, never-before-seen content, but only the first two seasons are available on the free tier. If you want to watch the remaining episodes, seasons 3-9, they are available on Peacock for $4.99/month. You can also choose to watch the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus option for $9.99/month. Peacock also launched a new “Saved by the Bell” season, with most of the cast of the original series.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter