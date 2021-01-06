Lionsgate will release “Fatale” on-demand on January 8th. Deon Taylor directed the movie, working from a script by David Loughery. The psychological thriller stars Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, Mike Colter, Danny Pino, Tyrin Turner, and Damaris Lewis.

“Fatale” opened at the box office back in December with a $918K debut, and the film went on to make $3.1M domestically. If theaters were closed in your area, or you were socially distancing to keep yourself safe, you will have the chance to stream the movie later this week.

The description reads, “After a wild one-night stand, Derrick (Michael Ealy), a successful sports agent, watches his perfect life slowly disappear when he discovers that the sexy and mysterious woman he risked everything for, is a determined police detective (Hilary Swank) who entangles him in her latest investigation. As he tries desperately to put the pieces together, he falls deeper into her trap, risking his family, his career, and even his life.”

Roxanne Avent Taylor, Deon Taylor, and Hilary Swank produced the project, and if you missed the trailer that Lionsgate released back in December, you could watch the video below.

Related: Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland’s ‘Chaos Walking’ Delayed to March

Hilary Swank didn’t have the best luck in 2020, a relatable problem to everyone that trudged through last year’s events. Swank starred in “The Hunt” at the start of the year alongside Betty Gilpin and Ike Barinholtz. The controversial film’s premiere was delayed because of shootings in Ohio and Texas one-month before the film was scheduled to hit theaters. The action horror-thriller went on to make $11M in theaters, against an estimated $14M budget. Swank then starred as Emma Green in the Netflix drama “Away,” which seemed like a perfect fit for the platform but was canceled after one season. Swank followed up “Away” with “Fatale,” which had to open during a health crisis that kept most domestic theaters closed.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter