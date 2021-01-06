Hulu announced a return date for “Solar Opposites” this week. The animated comedy, from Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, will return for a second season on March 26th. The platform released an announcement trailer for fans of the alien family stuck on Earth, hyping up the new episodes.

The series was an instant hit with viewers when it premiered in 2020. “Solar Opposites” was the most-watched Hulu Original comedy premiere, and the #1 SVOD title on the service shortly after its premiere. A week after its debut, “Solar Opposites” was the #2 most-watched title on Hulu throughout the entire 7-day week, and was only on the service for two of those days. Hulu quickly announced a two-season renewal for the animated-comedy, keeping Korvo and the gang on Hulu and in our hearts.

The show’s synopsis reads, “Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food, and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them, and terraform the Earth.”

“Solar Opposites” is executive produced by Roiland, McMahan, and Josh Bycel. The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

Hulu shared the trailer on Wednesday morning, telling fans, “Korvo is ready to say so long Earth suckers… or so he thought. A new season of Solar Opposites lands on March 26th, only on Hulu.” If you missed the promotional trailer, you can watch the video below.

