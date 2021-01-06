Roku hit a new company milestone in 2020 and announced preliminary estimated data for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2020. The company now claims to have over 51.2M active accounts, and the new figure highlights an increase of 14M accounts last year. Roku also announced an estimated 17B streaming hours in the fourth quarter for a total of 58.7B hours in 2020, an increase of 55% year-over-year for the quarter and the full year.

“I’m excited that more than 50 million households now turn to Roku for their TV viewing,” said Roku CEO Anthony Wood. “The world is moving to streaming and we look forward to continuing to help viewers, advertisers, content publishers, and TV manufacturers succeed in the Streaming Decade.”

In the announcement, the company added, “There is an ongoing TV streaming trend of how consumers are choosing to watch the content they love. Nearly one-third of U.S. households have cut traditional pay TV, according to Roku’s 2020 cord cutting study. Furthermore, eMarketer predicts that by the end of 2024, fewer than half of U.S. households will subscribe to a traditional pay-TV service.”

In February, Roku will report final operating metrics and financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020.

At the start of the streaming wars, when the battle was fought between platforms and not services, Roku made a name for itself as an easy-to-use and inexpensive streaming platform. Roku battled Amazon Fire, AppleTV, and Chromecast at the time, and the OS quickly integrated with TVs, making the switch from cable even easier for consumers.

The company offers a long list of platforms, ranging from the simple Roku Express to 4K-ready streaming options like the Roku Ultra. You can compare the current lineup of Roku devices right here on the company’s official Amazon page.

