Netflix set a release date for the new film “Space Sweepers,” slated to premiere on the platform on February 5th. The company also released the first teaser for the film, highlighting the cast and story. The movie stars Song Joong-ki, Kim Tae-ri, Jin Sun-kyu, and Yoo Hai-jin.

The show’s official description reads, “Set in 2092, spaceship Victory is one of the many that live off salvaging space debris. Crewed with a genius space pilot Tae-ho (Song Joong-ki), a mysterious ex-space pirate Captain Jang (Kim Tae-ri), an spaceship engineer Tiger Park (Jin Sun-kyu), and a reprogrammed military robot Bubs (Yoo Hai-jin), Spaceship Victory surpasses all other space sweepers. After successfully snatching a crashed space shuttle in the latest debris chase, Victory’s crew find a 7-year-old girl inside. They realize that she’s the humanlike robot wanted by UTS Space Guards, and decide to demand ransom in exchange.”

In the announcement, Netflix added, “The teaser trailer reveals a glimpse of the spaceship crew’s characters and their plans for exchanging a humanlike robot found from piles of space debris. With its stunning space action and thrills, Space Sweepers also show comical tension between these four extraordinary spaceship crews who do not harmonize with each other.”

Jo Sung-hee directed the sci-fi drama, and fans of the genre can set a reminder to watch the film when it premieres on February 5th. Netflix will releases a few clips and an official trailer for the movie over the next few weeks, but the trailer offers a great look at the cast and production of the movie.

Netflix released the teaser on social media on Wednesday morning, telling followers, “Money is their only goal. Saving Earth was never the plan. Space Sweepers. Coming February 5th.”

