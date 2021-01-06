CBS has postponed the 2021 Grammy Awards, moving the event from January 31, 2021, to March 14, 2021.

In a joint statement, Harvey Mason JR, Jack Sussman, and Ben Winston said, “After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling ‘The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards’ to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021. The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show.”

The statement continued, “We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors and especially this year’s nominees for their understanding, patience and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times.”

This year’s top nominees include Beyoncé (9), Dua Lipa (6), Roddy Ricch (6), Taylor Swift (6), and Brittany Howard (5), with John Beasley, Justin Bieber, Phoebe Bridgers, DaBaby, Billie Eilish, David Frost, and Megan Thee Stallion tied with 4 nominations each.

The event was scheduled to air from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on the CBS Television Network, with Comedy Central’s Emmy Award-winning “The Daily Show” host and comedian Trevor Noah hosting the event. CBS did not announce any changes to that arrangement, but more information will be announced over the next few weeks.

The Grammy Awards are voted on by the Recording Academy’s voting membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers, and engineers. This year, the Academy received a total of 23,207 entries for Grammy consideration, setting the record for the most entries in a single year according to the company.

