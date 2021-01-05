Star Wars fans across the globe are celebrating the launch of Star Wars: the High Republic, a story that takes place 200 years before the prequels. The new franchise is expanding across adult and YA novels, children’s books, and comics, and the first installments are already available.

Disney’s description reads, “Star Wars: The High Republic, which has previously been referred to as “Project Luminous”, will be set in an era when the Galactic Republic and the Jedi Order are at their zenith, about 200 years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. This period on the Star Wars timeline will not overlap any of the filmed features or series currently planned for production, giving creators and partners a vast amount of room to tell Star Wars stories with new adventures and original characters.”

Fans can start with Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule, A Test of Courage by Justina Ireland, and The Great Jedi Rescue by Cavan Scott, depending on reading level and preference. Older readers will most likely want to start with Light of the Jedi, which is already a Bestseller right here on Amazon

Starting tomorrow, comic fans can look for Star Wars: The High Republic comic series, written by Scott with art by Ario Anindito and Phil Noto.

One of my favorite Star Wars authors, Claudia Gray, who wrote Leia Princess of Alderaan, Master & Apprentice, and Bloodlines, is also part of the expanding High Republic universe. Gray’s novel, Into the Dark, is set to release on February 2nd, followed by the first issue in IDW’s new comic run, Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures, written by Daniel José Older and illustrated by Harvey Tolibao.

If you haven’t jumped into the Star Wars novels since Disney’s acquisition, I highly recommend the Thrawn series and the Aftermath trilogy. I went the Audible route with the novels, but they are also available in other mediums.

“We are so excited to be opening up such a rich, fertile era for our authors to explore,” says Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy in the announcement last year. “We’ll get to see the Jedi in their prime.”

