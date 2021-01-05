The next season of HBO Max’s “Search Party” is right around the corner, and the platform released a new trailer to get fans excited for the big premiere.

The fourth season of “Search Party” is slated to premiere on January 14th, and HBO Max is kicking off the season with three all-new episodes. The season continues with another three episodes on January 21st, and the final four episodes drop on January 28th. You can enjoy the mini-binges throughout the month and wrap up the season before February.

The Season 4 description reads, “Dory is held prisoner by her psychotic stalker Chip, who is determined to make Dory believe that they are best friends. Meanwhile, Portia is starring in a film about the trial, although not as herself; Elliott has switched party lines to become a far-right conservative talk show host; and Drew is trying to escape his dark past by working as a costumed cast member in a theme park. As the friends begin to connect the dots that Dory might not be touring Europe as her faked social media suggests, they must decide whether to put their traumatic pasts behind them and once again become a search party – but this time, for Dory.”

The series stars Alia Shawkat, Cole Escola, Meredith Hagner, John Early, and John Reynolds. Late last year, HBO Max confirmed that Susan Sarandon, Busy Philipps, Ann Dowd, Griffin Dunne, and Lillias White would join the cast as guest stars, and R.L. Stine will appear in a cameo role.

Sarah-Violet Bliss serves as an executive producer on the series, along with Charles Rogers, Michael Showalter, Lilly Burns, and Tony Hernandez.

HBO Max released several “Search Party: Season 4” trailers in 2019 to hype the new season, and you can watch the latest below if you missed the video on social media.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter