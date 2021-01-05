HBO Max released the first trailer for “Locked Down,” an original feature film from Warner Bros. Pictures and AGC Studios. Doug Liman directed the movie, which stars Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway and Academy Award nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor. The movie also features Stephen Merchant, Mindy Kaling, Lucy Boynton, Dulé Hill, Jazmyn Simon, Ben Stiller, and Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley.

Academy Award nominee Steven Knight wrote the screenplay, and P.J. van Sandwijk, Alison Winter, and Michael Lesslie produced the project. HBO Max will premiere the film on January 14th, and fans of the actors can watch the first look trailer below for a quick preview of the cast and story.

The official description reads, “In Locked Down, just as they decide to separate, Linda (Anne Hathaway) and Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor) find life has other plans when they are stuck at home in a mandatory lockdown. Co-habitation is proving to be a challenge, but fueled by poetry and copious amounts of wine, it will bring them closer together in the most surprising way.”

Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor have several other projects in the works, but release dates are still unreliable because of the ongoing health crisis. Hathaway is expected to appear in the “Sesame Street” movie, as well as Aaron Schneider’s “Bum’s Rush” with Bill Murray. Her other projects include “Armageddon Time” with Robert De Niro, Cate Blanchett, Oscar Isaac, and Donald Sutherland, and a crime-thriller titled “The Lifeboat.”

Ejiofor is starring in Michael Almereyda’s adaptation of “Tonight at Noon” with Lauren Ambrose, Connie Nielsen, Rutger Hauer, and Ethan Hawke, as well as Antoine Fuqua’s sci-fi thriller “Infinite” with Mark Wahlberg, Dylan O’Brien, and Rupert Friend. Ejiofor is also expected to appear as Mordo in Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter