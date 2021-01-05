Bloober Team, the studio behind “Blair Witch,” “Observer: System Redux,” and “Layers of Fear,” released an extended look at the psychological horror game “The Medium.” The video showcases the game’s different perspectives and environments, and highlights the powers that players will experience when the game is released on January 28th for Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The video’s description reads, “The 14-minute video sees the titular medium Marianne explore the real and spirit world both alternatively and simultaneously; showcasing the unique split-screen dual reality gameplay system that will see you play in two locations at the same time. Throughout the game, players will be pushed and pulled seamlessly between these two worlds – with about a third of the action taking place in the real world, a third solely in the spirit world and a third in both realms simultaneously.”

The new gameplay video also showcases The Maw encounters, which is the main antagonist voiced by Troy Baker. Horror-thrillers are often popular titles to stream on Twitch, so you might be seeing a lot more of this game over the next few months.

“Deceitful and insatiable, The Maw just like Marianne can travel between the real and the spirit world, thus chasing Marianne across both realities,” the studio explained. “In the spirit world, The Maw is visible and can easily spot Marianne, while she can defend herself with the Spirit Blast. However, traveling to the material world makes The Maw invisible but also blind, so it relies solely on hearing to locate its prey there.”

The game’s official description adds, “Marianne is gifted with a number of psychic abilities she must combine to overcome the threats and obstacles of both worlds, such as the protective Spirit Shield and the more potent Spirit Blast. As she uses her powers to untangle the mystery of the Niwa resort, her investigation eventually takes her beyond the walls of the haunted hotel to other locations, including the mysterious Old Fort showcased for the first time in the new gameplay.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter