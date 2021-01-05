The horror-thriller “Come Play” will release on digital platforms on January 12th, followed by the Blu-ray, DVD, and On-Demand versions on January 26th. Jacob Chase wrote and directed the film, which stars Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr., and Azhy Robertson.

“Come Play” hit theaters, where it could, back in October 2019. After a $3.9M domestic opening, the film went on to make $11.8M worldwide. The movie was produced by The Picture Company for Amblin Partners, and Jim Henson’s Creature Shop created the film’s mystical creature.

The description reads, “Desperate for a friend, Oliver (Robertson), a lonely boy who feels different from everyone else, seeks solace and refuge in his ever-present cell phone and tablet. When a mysterious creature uses Oliver’s devices against him to break into our world, Oliver’s parents (Jacobs and Gallagher Jr.) must fight to save their son from the monster beyond the screen.”

You can order the film right on Prime Video and have it ready for release day.

Fans of the genre can keep “Fear Street” on their radar. Gillian Jacobs is expected to star in the movie, which is an adaptation of R.L. Stine’s popular book series. Leigh Janiak is directing that project, and Jacobs stars alongside Ashley Zukerman, Sadie Sink, Emily Brobst, Alex Huff, and Emily Rudd. The franchise is expected to become a trilogy if everything works out at the box office.

Most moviegoers missed “Come Play” in theaters because of the ongoing health crisis. The digital release gives everyone a chance to see the movie from the safety of their couch, without the need to visit a crowded theater. The weather is getting colder and everyone is still social distancing, so fans of the genre should be happy to watch something new later this month.

