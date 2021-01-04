HBO Max will be the exclusive U.S. home to WarnerMedia Germany’s popular series “Arthur’s Law,” currently slated to premiere on January 7th. The platform released a trailer for the German-language dark comedy along with the announcement, which you can watch below.

Christian Zübert directed the series, which stars Jan Josef Liefers, Martina Gedeck, Nora Tschirner, Ronald Kukulies, Cristina do Rego, and Robert Gallinowski. Benjamin Gutsche serves as head author supported by Ceylan Yildirim and Sebastian Bleyl.

Moritz von der Groeben from good friends, Nataly Kudiabor and WarnerMedia’s Hannes Heyelmann and Anke Greifeneder serve as executive producers on the project.

The official description reads, “In the comedy, unemployed Arthur Ahnepol ekes out a bleak existence. Drawn from the strains of his unhappy marriage and bored to death, he makes a morbid plan: he wants his obnoxious wife to die. With the money from the life insurance there’s no obstacle for a restart with his beloved mistress. But an unwritten law dominates the life of the unlucky fellow: every problem solved by Arthur has a far worse effect. And so, he sets off an avalanche of disastrous events.”

HBO Max stated that “Arthur’s Law” will be featured in a new International genre page on HBO Max alongside a curated selection of international programming from all around the world. The series joins the HBO Max Originals “Valley of Tears,” “4 Blocks” and “Gomorrah,” HBO Europe’s “Patria,” and classics from the HBO Max library including “City of God,” “Cinema Paradiso” and “Life is Beautiful.”

The platform released the trailer on social media on Monday afternoon, telling followers, “It was an accident. Just not like he planned. All episodes of #ArthursLaw are streaming on HBO Max this Thursday.” If you missed the promotional trailer, you can watch the video below for a quick preview of the cast and tone.

