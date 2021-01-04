The second season of AMC’s “A Discovery of Witches” will begin on January 9th, and AMC is giving everyone a chance to catch up on the first season ahead of the premiere. The network announced that the entire first season will be available to stream on Sundance Now, Shudder, and AMC+ as free content without a subscription from January 4th through January 18th. The first season will also appear on the AMC linear network as a full-season marathon on January 24th. The marathon will also include behind-the-scenes content with the cast and crew and interviews with author Deborah Harkness. AMC also confirmed that James Purefoy, Steven Cree, and Adelle Leonce will appear in the upcoming season.

“A Discovery of Witches: Season 2” will premiere on Sundance Now, Shudder, and AMC+ on January 9th, one day after the series’ UK Premiere. The second season consists of 10 new episodes, with a new episode arriving on all three platforms every Saturday. The series stars Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode, and is adapted from Deborah Harkness’ All Souls trilogy. If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find Harness’ collection right here on Amazon.

The Season 2 description reads, “The 10-part second season finds Diana (Teresa Palmer) and Matthew (Matthew Goode) hiding in time in the fascinating and treacherous world of Elizabethan London – here they must find a powerful witch teacher to help Diana control her magic and search for the elusive Book of Life.”

“A Discovery of Witches was a runaway hit for Sundance Now and Shudder last year, driving record usage and subscriptions at a time when our streaming services were gaining momentum in a crowded and increasingly competitive market,” said Miguel Penella, president of SVOD for AMC Networks. “With the arrival of the highly anticipated second season, we want to make sure new fans have the ability to catch up on the first season and those who loved the series have the ability to relive the experience as we anticipate the arrival of season two on January 9. There has never been a single series that has had the impact of A Discovery of Witches across our streaming platforms, which now include AMC+, so the arrival of a new season is a hugely significant moment for the fans and for our fast-growing platforms.”

The series is Sundance Now’s top series of all time and remains one of the top series streamed each month. At the time of its premiere, the series was the top title in Shudder’s history and remains among its top-performing original series, along with “Creepshow,” “Cursed Films,” and “The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs.” AMC will also feature the full second season on its linear network this June.

