Hulu+ Live TV subscribers will have more streaming options to choose from, thanks to a new deal between ViacomCBS and Hulu.

ViacomCBS announced a new distribution on Monday morning that will add more content from its news, entertainment, and sports networks slate to Hulu + Live TV. The multi-year deal includes continued carriage of CBS broadcast stations, CBS Sports Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel, The CW, and Showtime, as well as new offerings.

The deal will also introduce fourteen additional ViacomCBS networks to Hulu + Live TV, including BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, VH1, CMT, Nick Jr., TV Land, BET Her, MTV2, NickToons, TeenNick, and MTV Classic.

Hulu+ Live TV is an easy way to get the best from cable without a cable subscription, but it costs $65/month. That price was recently upped from $55/month.

“We are excited to have reached an expanded agreement with Hulu that underscores the value of our powerful portfolio of brands to next-generation TV platforms and viewers,” said Ray Hopkins, President, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS. “Hulu continues to be a great partner, and this agreement ensures that Hulu + Live TV subscribers are now able to enjoy the full breadth of our leading content across news, sports and entertainment for the first time.”

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Hulu, which is owned by Disney, boasts over 4M subscribers to the platform’s Hulu+ Live TV service. The platform itself has over 39M subscribers.

In December, Hulu teased the platform’s upcoming 2021 slate during the Walt Disney Company Investor Day event. The list of originals included a new series from the Kardashian-Jenners, as well as the series “Only Murders in the Building,” “The Dropout,” and “Dopesick.” Hulu also renewed “The Handmaid’s Tale” for a fifth season, and “Nine Perfect Strangers,” starring and executive produced by Nicole Kidman, will debut later this year.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter