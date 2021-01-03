The 2021 Box Office hasn’t found its spark yet, but the year is still young. HBO Max is putting an expected damper on Wonder Woman’s theatrical run, and the other new releases at the box office aren’t bringing in the crowds yet. The DC sequel did manage to break the $100M mark in its second week, which is an improvement over the 2020 schedule.

“Wonder Woman 1984” remained at the top of the domestic box office chart with a $5.5M weekend, which is down 67% from last week. The film’s two-week domestic total now sits at $28.5M, with a $118.5M worldwide total. Patty Jenkins directed “Wonder Woman 1984,” which stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen.

Universal Pictures’ “The Croods: A New Age” took second-place with a $2.1M weekend at 1,751 locations. After six weeks in theaters, the animated comedy has made $34.5M domestically and $114.9M worldwide. Joel Crawford directed “The Croods: A New Age,” which features the voice talents of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, and Kelly Marie Tran.

“News of the World” dropped to third-place overall with a $1.6M weekend across 1,928 locations. After two weeks in theaters, the drama has made an estimated $5.4M worldwide. Paul Greengrass directed the movie, which stars Tom Hanks, Steve Boyles, and Helena Zengel.

Sony Pictures’ “Monster Hunter” adaptation landed in fourth-place, bringing in $1.2M across 1,807 locations. The film now sits with a $5.4M three-week domestic total, and an estimated $10.2M total worldwide. Paul W.S. Anderson directed the movie, which features Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, and T.I.

Lionsgate’s “Fatale” took fifth-place on the domestic chart with a $700K weekend at 1,183 locations. Now in its second week in theaters, the romantic-thriller has made an estimated $3M worldwide. Deon Taylor directed “Fatale,” which stars Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, and Mike Colter.

Vertical Entertainment’s “Shadow in the Cloud” did not make the Top Five this weekend but brought in $40K across 75 locations. Roseanne Liang directed the movie, which stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Robinson, and Beulah Koale.

