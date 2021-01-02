Netflix’s “Pieces of a Woman” and Amazon’s Prime Video’s “Herself” are ready for the small screen, and you can watch both films before they appear as nominations for this year’s awards shows.

Netflix and Prime Video are releasing the dueling dramas on their respective platforms next week, and both projects have a great shot at multiple Golden Globes and Academy Awards nominations. The films were acquired after successful runs on the film festival circuit, and together they tell the stories of two women, facing entirely different challenges.

Kornél Mundruczó directed “Pieces of a Woman,” which is slated to premiere on Netflix on January 7th. Kata Wéber wrote the screenplay, and the project was executive produced by Martin Scorsese.

The film’s description reads, “Martha (Vanessa Kirby) and Sean (Shia LaBeouf) are a Boston couple on the verge of parenthood whose lives change irrevocably when a home birth ends in unimaginable tragedy. Thus begins a yearlong odyssey for Martha, who must navigate her grief while working through fractious relationships with her husband and her domineering mother (Ellen Burstyn), along with the publicly vilified midwife (Molly Parker), whom she must face in court.”

Phyllida Lloyd directed “Herself,” which is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on January 8th. The cast includes Clare Dunne, Harriet Walter, and Conleth Hill. Dunne also envisaged the story, co-writing the screenplay with Malcolm Campbell.

The description adds, “Single mother Sandra (Clare Dunne) escapes her abusive partner with her two young children, only to find herself trapped in temporary accommodation. After months of struggling, she draws inspiration from one of her daughter’s bedtime stories and hits upon the idea of self-building an affordable home. She finds an architect who provides her with plans and is offered land by Peggy (Harriet Walter), a woman she cleans for. Aido (Conleth Hill), a building contractor, appears willing to help, too. But as her past rears its head in the form of Gary (Ian Lloyd Anderson), her possessive ex, and as bureaucrats fight back against her independent spirit, will Sandra be able to rebuild her life from the ground up?”

It’s rare to have two award-ready dramas premiering on streaming platforms ahead of award season, but subscribers on each platform can take advantage of the busy schedule next weekend.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.