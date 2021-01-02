NBCUniversal and DreamWorks have another season of “Cleopatra in Space” on the way. The series, which is a comedic adventure focusing on the untold story of Cleopatra’s teenage years, will return with all-new episodes on January 14th. The voice cast for the popular series includes Lilimar Hernandez, Katie Crown, Jorge Diaz, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Sumalee Montano, Jonathan Kite, Kari Wahlgren, Rhys Darby, and Brian Posehn.

Peacock added, “In the new season of DreamWorks Cleopatra in Space, Cleo’s life is turned upside down when the entire school finds out she’s the savior, and things get complicated when Brian and Akila start dating. Will the group stay focused enough to find the Uta and take on Octavian?”

The show is based on the award-winning graphic novel series by Mike Maihack, executive produced by Doug Langdale and co-executive produced by Scott Kreamer.

The show’s official description reads, “Viewers can follow Cleo as she is transported 30,000 years into the future, to an Egyptian-themed planet that is ruled by talking cats and where she discovers she is the prophesied savior of the future world. In order to prepare for her role and mission, Cleo is sent to an elite academy where she has to train to take on the bad guys, figure out how to eventually get herself back home to Egypt, as well as tackling the highs and lows of being a teenager in high school.”

Fans of the animated series can set a reminder to watch the Season 3 premiere on January 14th on Peacock, and you can also catch a short clip from the series below. Peacock recently launched DreamWorks “Trollstopia” and “The Mighty Ones,” filling out the platform’s growing list of kid-friendly content. If you missed the Sneak Peek Season 3 trailer on social media, you can watch the promotional video below for a quick look at the new episodes.

