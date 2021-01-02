Marvel is starting the New Year with a preview of all-things Marvel set to debut in 2021. The studio released a teaser trailer to highlight the new projects launching across Disney’s many platforms, including the new live-action series headed to Disney+. The video teases “WandaVision,” the first live-action series to premiere on Disney+, as well as “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” What If…,” and “Hawkeye” to name a few of the shows, as well as series and movies that are on the way.

“WandaVision” is slated to premiere on Disney+ on January 15th and describes the series as “a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) – two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives – begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.” The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer.

Disney+ announced new series in late 2020, including the Samuel L. Jackson project “Secret Invasion,” and “Ironheart” with Dominique Thorne as a genius inventor. Disney+ is also working on “Armor Wars,” starring Don Cheadle as James Rhodes, aka War Machine, who faces Tony Stark’s worst fears.

Those new shows join “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” and “Loki”; as well as the animated series “What If…?” and “Ms. Marvel.” “Hawkeye” features Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner, and “She-Hulk” features Tatiana Maslany in the title role alongside co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth. Other shows include “Moon Knight,” a “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” and a series of original shorts, “I Am Groot,” featuring the baby tree.

“Black Widow” is still the first film on Marvel’s theatrical slate, which also includes “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” and a new “Fantastic Four” movie. Other movies on the schedule include “Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,” “Eternals,” “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Black Panther 2,” “Blade,” “Captain Marvel 2,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

Disney+ is bumping up its prices starting on March 26, 2021. The new price in the U.S. will start at $7.99/month or $79.99/annually, while the Disney Bundle with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will be priced at $13.99/month. Comcast will bring Disney+ and ESPN+ experiences to Comcast X1 set-top boxes and Flex platforms in the first quarter of 2021, joining Hulu, which became available on these platforms in Spring 2020. Additionally, Hulu customers will also be able to subscribe to ESPN+ within the Hulu user interface and access the ESPN+ lineup of sports programming there beginning in early 2021.

The video’s description on YouTube reads, “Lorraine Cink, Langston Belton, and Ryan Penagos discuss some of the exciting new films, series, video games and more coming from Marvel in 2021.”

